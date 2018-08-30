Lackawanna Falcons Division One recruits

Lackawanna opens up their college football season September 1st when they play ASA College in Charlotte, NC.  Mark Duda in his 25th season has Division One talent oozing on his roster.  Safety Jaquan Brisker, and Offensive Tackle Anthony Whigan are ticketed for Penn State, while Savion Williams, a Defensive Tackle, is headed to Tennessee in 2019.

