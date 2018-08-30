Henry Hynoski first win

Henry Hynoski won four State Championships as a Running Back at Southern Columbia, and a Super Bowl Championship with the NY Giants. But, Shamokin's thrilling 34-33 win in the opener versus Milton gave Hynoski a singular experience as a Head Coach earning his first win.
