Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Investigators are looking into what caused a fire to break out at a vacant home in Luzerne County.

The fire sparked around 3 a.m. Thursday morning at the home at the intersection of Schooley Avenue and Searfross Road near Harding.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 the people who lived there moved out a while ago and the property was for sale.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire in Luzerne County.