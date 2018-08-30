Does It Really Work: Zoom Tubes

Zoom Tubes are car tracks but they are nothing like your traditional toy car course. Instead of flat track pieces, each set comes with 24 connectable tub pieces that will create a track up to 12 feet long and in any configuration. The maker claims kids ages 5 and up can do it but Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
