Day Care Centers Busy with Students as School Mold Issues Continue

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Usually this time of year, rooms inside The Growing Tree Day Care and Learning Center near Marshalls Creek are empty until after school.

But this week, classrooms have been filled with students from Resica Elementary School.

That’s because the school in Middle Smithfield Township remains closed for mold remediation.

“They are all here because their parents went back to work, summer vacations are over, so yeah, we have quite a bit of children here,” said Suzanne DelCorso, The Growing Tree Day Care and Learning Center.

Resica Elementary is within the East Stroudsburg Area School District. That district, along with Stroudsburg Area School District and Pleasant Valley School District all found mold in some of their schools.

The affected buildings won’t open until at least next week.

Suzanne DelCorso runs The Growing Tree and says it’s been tough.

“It’s extremely difficult as far as staffing because we are not prepared to have staff here all day. Most of the employees that we have are teachers in the school district and unfortunately, they are not Resica. So, Resica is closed and we don’t have any teachers they are currently teaching in other schools so we have to pull in our subs and part-timers,” said DelCorso.

Directors at Genesis Day Care say their situation is a little different because Pleasant Valley School District is having rotating days for students. Some days they have elementary school students here and others, intermediate.

Pleasant Valley Intermediate and Elementary students will be operating on a modified two-day rotation schedule at the elementary school until the intermediate school can reopen.

“We just said, you know what, the same routine that we were doing in the summer, we are just going to keep doing it now and when things fall back into place then they will go back to a normal schedule,” said Carise McGill, Genesis Day Care and Learning Center.

All of the district’s dealing with mold issues have been posting updates daily on websites and social media.

