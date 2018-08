× Cell Fire at SCI Retreat in Luzerne County

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire broke out in a cell at SCI Retreat near Hunlock Creek just after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, inmates were evacuated to the gym due to the flames.

Prison officials say six staff members and two inmates were evaluated but are expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the fire in Luzerne County.