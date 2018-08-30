× Campgrounds Filling Up for Labor Day

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Campgrounds in the Poconos are getting ready to welcome guests for the last long holiday weekend of the summer season.

Workers at Delaware Water Gap KOA are getting ready for lots of campers to close out the summer this Labor Day Weekend.

“We are packed for the weekend. We have about 800, maybe 1,000 people coming in. We have bands, karaoke, that 18-wheeler that just left that had 1,600 pallets, bundles of wood. It’s going to be an awesome weekend,” Joseph Nault said.

KOA is booked for the long weekend.

People who are already parked for the weekend say they aren’t surprised.

“It’s very nice. It gets a little crowded on the big weekends but it’s nice, we enjoy it,” John Shoeline said.

Campers we spoke to say the nice part about staying at KOA is that there is a lot happening outside of it, especially on long holiday weekends. Just down the road is Shawnee Mountain and this weekend, there’s a garlic and harvest festival.

John and Joan Shoeline from Long Island, New York say they spend every summer at the campground.

“We’ve been here for many years,” Joan Shoeline said. “We’ve raised four daughters here and my daughter, one of them is across the road raising her three children here, so it’s nice.”

KOA isn’t alone when it comes to booking up for Labor Day Weekend. Newswatch 16 also reached out to Tobyhanna State Park. Rangers there say they only have a handful of spots left.

If you plan on camping this weekend, managers say the best thing to do is call ahead.