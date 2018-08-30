Agency That Provides Help for People with Disabilities Closing

An organization that provides services for people with disabilities is closing facilities in our area.

Merakey in Northeastern Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it will close all of its programs, with the exception of its Dual Diagnosis Treatment Teams, operating in Lackawanna, Wayne, Susquehanna, and Pike Counties effective at the end of October.

According to its website, Merakey is a developmental, behavioral health, and education provider offering integrated services to individuals and communities.

The closure will affect about 2,400 consumers and about 165 employees.

The release from Merakey indicated it will provide services to clients until they can transition to another care provider.

