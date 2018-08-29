Warrant Issued for Man Behind Tar-Spraying Incident

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton say they've issued a warrant for the man they believe sprayed tar on people and cars.

Mike D'Agostino faces assault and other charges. Officers say they aren't sure where he is.

Eight people claim D'Agostino sprayed tar on them after an argument outside a bar in downtown Scranton Saturday night.

D'Agostino, who is a contractor, admitted to Newswatch 16 his vehicle sprayed tar in downtown Scranton and on vehicles in west Scranton, too.

He claimed it was a malfunction, and it is all a misunderstanding.

Police say D'Agostino faces aggravated assault and other charges.

