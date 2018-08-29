Troopers Recognized for Saving Man’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Paramedics with Commonwealth Health Ambulance honored two state troopers who helped save a man last month in Susquehanna County.

Trooper Michael Riccardella and Trooper Joseph Gillott from the Gibson barracks used a defibrillator to revive the man who was having a heart attack at a Denny's restaurant.

The man from Tennessee was flown to a hospital in Scranton where he had surgery and has since fully recovered.

The paramedics say if not for the troopers' quick action, the man would have died.