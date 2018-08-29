Troopers Recognized for Saving Man’s Life

Posted 6:42 pm, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:47PM, August 29, 2018

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Paramedics with Commonwealth Health Ambulance honored two state troopers who helped save a man last month in Susquehanna County.

Trooper Michael Riccardella and Trooper Joseph Gillott from the Gibson barracks used a defibrillator to revive the man who was having a heart attack at a Denny's restaurant.

The man from Tennessee was flown to a hospital in Scranton where he had surgery and has since fully recovered.

The paramedics say if not for the troopers' quick action, the man would have died.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s