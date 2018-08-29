Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to the Little Schuylkill River to watch as members of Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited start phase 2 of stream restoration on this popular fishing destination. Plus we'll pick sheepshead and chanterelle mushrooms with field staff member Rick Koval. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Little Schuylkill Stream Restoration and Picking Wild Mushrooms
