This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Little Schuylkill Stream Restoration and Picking Wild Mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to the Little Schuylkill River to watch as members of Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited start phase 2 of stream restoration on this popular fishing destination. Plus we'll pick sheepshead and chanterelle mushrooms with field staff member Rick Koval. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.