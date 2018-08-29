This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Little Schuylkill Stream Restoration and Picking Wild Mushrooms

Posted 9:47 am, August 29, 2018, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to the Little Schuylkill River to watch as members of Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited start phase 2 of stream restoration on this popular fishing destination.  Plus we'll pick sheepshead and chanterelle mushrooms with field staff member Rick Koval.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

