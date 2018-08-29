Teens Who Helped Find Federal Judge to Receive National Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Two teenagers who helped police find a missing federal judge last year in Lackawanna County will be recognized later this year in Washington, D.C.

Joe Del Vecchio and Alec Yanisko, both of Dunmore, will receive the Citizen of the Year Award from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The pair spotted Judge Edwin Kosik's SUV while riding an ATV in March 2017. The teens called police, who found the judge in a wooded area not far from his vehicle.

The Citizen of the Year Award is the highest honor granted nationally by the U.S. Marshals. It will be given to Del Vecchio and Yanisko in November at an awards ceremony in the nation's capital.