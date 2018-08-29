Talkback 16: Pizza Paving, Heat Dismissals

Posted 7:36 pm, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, August 29, 2018

In this edition of Talkback 16, viewers have little sympathy for students and teachers in schools without air conditioning. We also received calls about Domino's paying to patch potholes in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

