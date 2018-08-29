Search Continues After Another Possible Shawn Christy Sighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An employee at a business in Schuylkill County says wanted fugitive Shawn Christy was spotted outside Skipper Dippers Ice Cream on Route 309 in Rush Township Wednesday night.

Police and U.S. Marshals swarmed the area, including a state police helicopter searching from the air.

Employees at Skipper Dippers say they were taking out the trash, and they saw Christy behind the dumpster.

The man from McAdoo has been on the run for 10 weeks after investigators say he threatened President Donald Trump and other officials on social media.

Investigators say Christy was caught on camera breaking into the same restaurant Friday night and stealing food.