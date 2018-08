Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- This weekend is "Railfest 2018" at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton.

Mike Stevens, ever a lover of trains, thought it needed a bit of a sneak peek On The Pennsylvania Road.

Railfest 2018 is Saturday and Sunday in Scranton.

You can purchase one-day or two-day passes. The passes includes short train rides on the "Scranton Limited" and "Caboose Experience."