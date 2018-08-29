Local Veteran Gets Donated Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A car is going to a very special driver -- an injured Army veteran from Sunbury.

The Pontiac was donated to Rick Sigler, thanks to an organization in Monroe County that helps veterans, as well as Pleasant Valley Motors near Brodheadsville.

Due to his long-term injuries, Rick couldn't be at the shop to get his new car, but he spoke to Newswatch 16 over the phone.

"It's a blessing. It really raises your spirits to know that there are people out there that are like that, that care enough. It means a great deal," said Rick Sigler, Sunbury.

Rick teamed up with Mark Baylis, the founder of Valor Clinic near Jonas to get some assistance.

A few months ago, he told Mark he was without a car and could use one to get to his appointments and to the grocery store.

"We are glad he was finally able to get some help and he's been on a hard road for a couple years now and this is going to do a lot to change his life," said Mark Baylis, Valor Clinic founder.

This is the first time Valor has worked with a dealership to get a car donated to a veteran. A number of organizations came together to make sure it's paid for, insured and delivered.

"I think this is extraordinarily important. What they did and what they continue to do in protecting our country and us, giving us the right to have the freedom and liberty that we have here, my goodness I can't think of a better cause," said Armand Reiser, Pleasant Valley Motors.

"It speaks a great deal you know that there like that, it's wonderful. It's going to be a great help," said Sigler.