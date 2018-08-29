In Bradford County, Recovering from Floods in the Heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. -- As the midday temperature in Towanda crept closer to 100 degrees, people spent the day trying to avoid the sun. They sat in the shade or wore hats because of the heat.

Whether taking a stroll or tidying up around the house, some of the advice given to Newswatch 16 about dealing with the hot weather is to take it slow.

"It is unbearably hot, like I said, with the index the way it is and this heat, you got to watch yourself because you have to go on. You don't want to get yourself sick from the heat," Andy Hitchcock said.

South of Towanda in New Albany, people who were hit hard by recent flooding now have to clean up as the sun beats on their backs.

Andy Hitchcock showed us the damage to his house and says it has been tough to catch up.

"The weather hasn't been that good, hasn't been that much of a break all summer. Just trying to get through it and you just try to get through it and see what you can get done."

As Hitchcock and others still deal with the recent flooding, they look forward to a cooldown in the forecast.