× ‘I just never bought that it was an accident’ – Friends Stunned by Deadly Crash Arrest

SCRANTON, Pa. — Friends of Tammy Fox who was killed when her car collided with a tree last week say the circumstances of the crash never made sense. now, Fox’s boyfriend is charged with homicide after admitting to cutting her brake lines.

Tammy Fox’s car collided with a tree on the corner of North Washington Avenue and Pine Street in Scranton last week.

It’s now become a memorial to her and friends gathered there to remember her.

“I just never bought that it was just an accident. I knew it in my heart and I just want justice for her, I really do.”

A few friends started by placing Tammy’s favorite flower — red roses — at the base of the tree where she was killed one week ago. It’s grown into a memorial to the woman who police now say was killed by her boyfriend.

State troopers say Fox’s boyfriend, John Jenkins, 39, admitted to cutting Fox’s brake lines the night before the deadly crash.

“Now that the truth came out, we felt it all along. It was like she was giving us a sign,” said Lisa Vargas, Fox’s friend.

Vargas and Fox were friends for more than two decades. Vargas says she hadn’t met John Jenkins but had a bad feeling about him.

According to police, Jenkins said he cut the brake lines of Fox’s car to make a pipe he would use to smoke crack cocaine.

That’s an excuse her friends don’t buy.

“I mean, can’t you find something else around your house to smoke crack in? Aluminum foil? Something else. I’m pretty sure if you’re a career crack head, you can find something else besides a brake line to smoke crack in.”

Fox was a key witness in a case against several Lackawanna County corrections officers accused of sexually abusing female inmates. She was also a plaintiff in a federal civil lawsuit against those corrections officers and several Lackawanna County offices.

Her friends say that part of her life and the way her life ended doesn’t define her.

“She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved her community. She was actually in recovery. She was speaking at meetings and going to meetings. She was a wonderful person and we need to give her the honor and respect that she deserves.”