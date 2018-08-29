Geisinger Facility in Pottsville Still Closed After Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A Geisinger facility in Pottsville that treats cancer patients remains closed weeks after floodwater damaged the first floor.

The radiation unit of the facility has the most damage. According to the project manager handling the repairs, more than three feet of water entered that side of the building.

A spokesperson for Geisinger tells Newswatch 16 that unit may not reopen until October, but the standard cancer facility should be open in about two weeks.

"This is a much bigger project than just three guys coming in and cleaning up. We've probably had over 50 people here over the last three weeks doing all different aspects from electrical work to plumbing to drying to putting it all back together," explained Michael Zangari, Servpro. "At its peak, one section of the building had 43 inches of water inside, all the way to three inches on the other side, just due to elevation and different entry points."

Officials with Geisinger say transportation is being offered to patients in Pottsville who have had to go to facilities in Montour and Luzerne counties for treatment.