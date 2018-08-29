Former State Treasurer Sentenced in Attempted Extortion Case

The former state treasurer will spend about two and a half years locked up.

Rob McCord was sentenced on Tuesday.

He used his position to strong-arm businesses into contributing to his 2014 campaign for governor.

The democrat avoided a longer sentence by striking a deal with prosecutors in another a corruption case.

McCord resigned and pleaded guilty to attempted extortion in 2015.

