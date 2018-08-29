Former Diocese of Allentown Priest Removed from Ministry in Orlando After Allegations of Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A priest who served in part of Schuylkill County has been stripped of his priestly duties after new allegations he abused a child.

According to a news release, the Diocese of Allentown removed Father David Gillis from ministry after learning of the allegations last week.

Officials forwarded the claim to authorities in Berks County.

Gillis served in the Ashland area in the early 1990s but has been a pastor in Orlando, Florida since 2005.

The Orlando Diocese has also removed Gillis from his priestly duties there.