Flood Relief From Down South

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP–Some people in Central Pennsylvania are still feeling the effects of flash flooding from two weeks ago. They are getting help from a faith-based group from Kentucky.

The water came fast, and before she knew it, Glenda Trivelpiece had four feet of water in her house near Washingtonville .

“I lost everything in the house, all my appliances, everything,” Trivelpiece said.

The past two weeks have been a blur for Glenda, but after this disaster came helpers.

“We have 28 here. We also have three people who are cooking all of our meals for us and we also have six chaplains,” Bruce Bayes said.

Bruce Bayes is from Disaster Relief Kentucky, which is a faith-based disaster relief crew. They travel to disasters all over the world. There are groups like this in all 50 states.

“We will tear out the walls, depending on how high out the water was, into the homes. We will go in and remove the sheet rock, the insulation, take the floors up and everything,” Bayes said.

Even though temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, most of these volunteers tell Newswatch 16 they don’t mind because they’re used to it.

“At home I’m always out when it’s 90 degrees, I’m sitting out in it,” Bob Kerr said.

Bob Kerr has worked with Disaster Relief Kentucky since 1992.

“The eternal rewards for doing this is good stuff. You can’t put a price on it,” Kerr said.

“Not everybody is a minister. Not everybody can do things, but we can all do something to help the homeowners get back on their feet and give them a little comfort to know that we’re here for them,” Bayes said.

“I’m very glad they are here. They have been a lifesaver,” Trivelpiece said.

The group from Kentucky is staying at a church in Bloomsburg. They leave Saturday.