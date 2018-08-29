× Cooling Off at Camelbeach Waterpark

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in the Poconos spent this hot day cooling off at an outdoor waterpark.

Managers at Camelbeach Resort near Tannersville say this warm weather could not have come at a better time with the outdoor waterpark season wrapping up next week.

Managers say the rainy summer really took a toll on business, but they are making up for it this week.

It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over but it sure didn’t feel like it on this hot August day.

Thousands of people hit Camelbeach Waterpark near Tannersville to cool off.

“It’s really nice,” Angelica Levy said. “There’s a nice breeze and it’s not too hot. Although it’s hot enough that we can go splashing.”

For some, school doesn’t start until next week. So the little ones are getting their summer fun before they head back to the classroom.

“It’s really hot and I want to go on the rides and have fun,” Ashley Nicole Cabreha said.

“It’s really hot but it’s nice to be in the water because it’s cool,” Camilla Alvarez said.

The warm weather couldn’t have come at a better time. Managers say it’s been such a wet summer and they are happy the last few days before the season ends are hot ones.

“We are all excited when we see these nice days because we can get outside with our guests and enjoy the last bit of summer,” said senior marketing manager A.J. Stack.

Stack says the on and off rain switch this summer wasn’t easy to deal with.

“You’re at a waterpark, you know, you’re going to get wet anyway but no one wants to sit out here in the rain, so it really has hurt us this year.”

Others at the waterpark are embracing the heat while it’s still here.

“The weather is great and it’s nice to be able to get out and enjoy the sun and fall is coming so we will be getting ready for Halloween soon,” Lisa Burick said.

Camelbeach won’t close for the season until after Labor Day.