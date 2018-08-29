× Behind the Badge: Enrollment Open for Citizens Police Academy

It’s a way to go behind the badge. The Pennsylvania State Police is gearing up to host another Citizens Police Academy (CPA) in our area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the program on Wednesday.

The goal of the course is to expand people’s knowledge and understanding of the law and police procedures.

Troop N, based in the Hazleton area, is hosting the free course. It’s geared toward residents Troop N serves which consists of lower Luzerne, Columbia, Carbon, and Monroe Counties.

The Citizens Police Academy runs September 25 through November 13.

Participants meet each Tuesday night for eight weeks from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The course takes place at Penn State Hazleton campus. Students must attend 75 percent or more of the scheduled classes to be eligible to graduate and receive a certificate.

The Citizens Police Academy involves approximately 20 hours of instruction taught in two and half hour segments.

CPA is hosted by the Community Services Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Organizers say, “Class size is limited to 40 community participants to allow greater interaction between students and instructors. Participants are selected from interested applicants.”

You must be 18 years of age to apply and be a resident of Troop N’s coverage area.

The Pennsylvania State Police will also conduct a brief background investigation on interested applicants.

Applications can be printed here or picked up at the PA State Police Hazleton, Bloomsburg, Fern Ridge, Lehighton, and Stroudsburg barracks.

Any Questions?

Email Tpr. Anthony Petroski at anpetroski@pa.gov or him at (570) 459-3890 ext: 216. You can also call TFC David Peters at (570) 459-3890 ext: 269.

The deadline for application submission is September 10, 2018.