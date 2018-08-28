Vehicle Inspector Accused of Offering Truck Driver Sex Act
DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A commercial vehicle inspector employed by the state police is accused of soliciting a sex act from a truck driver in Luzerne County.
State police say Robert Aigeldinger, 49, of Mountain Top, offered the driver a break on violations in exchange.
Troopers say it happened Thursday during an inspection along Interstate 81 in Dorrance Township.
Aigeldinger is suspended without pay during the investigation.
41.071969 -75.982117