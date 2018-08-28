School Closings And Delays

Troopers Seize More Items from Wyoming Borough

WYOMING, Pa. — State police seized more items from the Wyoming Police Department a week after its commissioner pleaded guilty to theft, according to borough and police sources.

Police Commissioner Michael Flanagan was suspended without pay last month after he was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

He pleaded guilty last week to lesser charges and paid a fine.

Troopers investigating corruption in Wyoming borough seized a computer and two hard drives from Flanagan’s office on Friday. Investigators are not saying what they were looking for.

