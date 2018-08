× Power Outage Delays School in Luzerne County

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school in Luzerne County is delayed due to a power outage.

Bear Creek Community Charter School is on a two-hour delay for Tuesday, August 28 due to the outage.

By 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, around 6,000 customers in the Bear Creek, Hanover, Mountain Top were without power.

There is no word what caused the outage here in Luzerne County.