Man Locked Up for Making Threats Against School

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is behind bars for making threats against a school in Luzerne County.

Authorities say Michael Pac, 30, from Rice Township left threatening messages on a family’s voicemail.

Pac is accused of threatening to blow up Rice Elementary on the first day of school which was Monday.

Authorities had extra security at the school and arrested Pac on Monday.