Landing Cheaper Flight Deals When It Comes to Labor Day Weekend

The unofficial end of summer, Labor Day Weekend, is nearing.

If you’re looking to get away, you might be able to land a deal on a flight.

According to Hopper, a travel app that forecasts flight prices, experts predict Labor Day flights to be the cheapest in four years.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with Scranton travel guru Nina Waskevich from AAA North Penn. She explained the deals, what airports you might find better offers for departure, and suggested travel tips including ways to avoid extra airline fees.

PennDOT’s James May also weighed in Tuesday on Labor Day travel. He offered suggestions on the best times to hit the road to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Consumer Reports also explored some of those airline fees to watch out for which can impact your flight deal. Head here to learn more.

Contrary to popular belief, some reports show fall airfare could get worse.

To see the best/worst airlines, click here.