Honesdale-based Company Listed Among Fastest-Growing Companies in US

HONESDALE, Pa. -- A business in Wayne County all about yoga has just been named to a list of fastest-growing companies in the country.

Yoga International is located on Main Street in Honesdale. In the past few years, it has gone from about 10 employees to nearly 40 and rakes in nearly $5 million a year.

Yoga International makes digital content for people who practice yoga around the world. And with the growth in popularity of yoga, this company was named the 122nd fastest growing company by Inc. 500.

"It's cool, right? We started very small, a small rural area like this. To grow this quickly this fast just shows the potential that's there," said Todd Wolfenberg, Yoga International.

"I just assumed to have this sort of job I'd have to move to the city, and I was looking to go the other direction, so I was shocked to find out this was in my backyard the whole time. It's nice to come home," said employee Megan Corcoran.

Yoga International has plans to expand and is the only business from our area to make the list.