Eddie Bauer Reopens after June Tornado

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Eddie Bauer is back in business.

More than two months after an EF-2 tornado tore through Wilkes-Barre Township, businesses in the Arena Hub Shopping plaza are still trying to get back on their feet.

Eddie Bauer opened up for the first time since that unforgettable night.

“It’s been a little crazy,” said manager Lisa Lylo. “During the reconstruction, we’ve had to travel to other stores to work and fill in and help out. It was upsetting to miss out on the whole summer.”

The store is all redone and back to the way it used to be. Lylo says she’ll never forget the night of June 13. She got out just in the nick of time.

“After I got the warnings on my phone I thought, ‘we better get out of here,’ so, I pulled over about a mile ahead and everything went black. It was raining really, really hard, so I sat in my car, then when I got home, everyone was calling me, asking me what happened and that there was a bad storm and a tornado went through.”

While the inside of the store is, for the most part, back to normal, the front entrance, which was smashed by the tornado still needs some work. A permanent wall will be put up in the next two months.

“We’re out shopping for back to school and Gavin loves to have lunch around the store over here. I couldn’t be happier to see Eddie Bauer open finally after all of this time,” Nancy Blaquiere said.