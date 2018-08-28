City of Wilkes-Barre Partnering with Domino’s Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Could pizza help smooth out your ride in Wilkes-Barre? The city is teaming up with Domino's.

A big announcement is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and it could very well involve paving.

Earlier this year, Domino's announced a program called "Paving for Pizza."

The pizza chain is giving $5,000 grants to fix potholes and other roadway problems in up to 20 municipalities across the country.

Wilkes-Barre's mayor says Domino's and the city have a new partnership, and it's part of a nationwide program.

People had an opportunity to nominate their roadways online.