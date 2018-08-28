Bucknell football preps

Posted 6:37 pm, August 28, 2018, by

Bucknell is picked to be in the middle of the pack in the Patriot League this season.  The Bison, though, are implementing a new Pro-Style offense.  Bucknell opens with William and Mary who defeated the Bison 30-9 last season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

