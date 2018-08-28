× Bayo’s Ice Keeping Things Cool When the Heat is On

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — For one business in Luzerne County, keeping cool is just part of the job.

It sure felt nice to cool off for a bit in the 25-degree freezer at Bayo’s Ice in Swoyersville. Given the warm temperatures and soaring humidity, it was hot out there. For Bayo’s, this week is slated to be extra busy.

“Usually after the second Pocono race for NASCAR, the summer starts winding down. Everybody gets back into school mode, back to school and the ice sales take a decline. However, not when it’s weather like this. It keeps it right up there,” said plant manager Brian Richart.

At the height of summer, Bayo’s is producing more than 70 tons of ice on three machines. At the end of summer, it’s down to two machines. But Bayo’s is still producing more than 40 tons of ice per day.

“The mornings are always a crap shoot. You load up as many trucks as you can get on the road with as many customers loaded into the routes. Deliver and hopefully the next morning, you start over and do the same thing,” Richart said.

Bayo’s says the warm weather has greatly benefited sales this summer. Other people in Luzerne County are soaking up the heat while its present before fall hits.