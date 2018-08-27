× Police Warn of Scammers Posing as Water Company Workers

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Police are looking for men who posed as water company workers and swiped items from a woman’s home last week in Clarks Summit.

Someone on 600 block of West Grove Street fell victim to what police say were people posing as water crews. The victim let them into her home.

“Before I unlock the screen door, I’ll ask them to please show me some identification. And there was one time I did that, and the fella says, ‘oh, gosh, I left my ID home,” Bill Lindberg said.

According to water company officials, in order to make sure someone who comes to your home is legit, look for an ID card and the proper logo of that company.

“You can look out in the driveway, they should be driving a water company-owned vehicle,” advised Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns.

In this case, Chief Yarns says the imposters were driving an unmarked vehicle and went into the basement with the victim. Once they started walking through rooms in the home without water hookups, the woman started asking questions.

“With that they went into the bathroom, turned the water on, left the residence saying, ‘leave it on for 10 minutes,’ and later discovered some items missing,” said the chief.

“It’s a big scam and they could take you to the cleaners. We’ve worked hard for that. Nobody’s going to do that to me,” Pat Buck said.

Bingo players at the Abington Senior Center don’t want to fall victim to the same setup and want to make sure anyone who shows up at their door is exactly who they say they are.

“I hope they catch these and people be healthy and safe, you don’t know what’s going on around you,” Lindberg said.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call police in Clarks Summit.