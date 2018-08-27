Man in Custody for Alleged Abduction Attempt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is in custody after allegedly trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl from her home in the Poconos.

Police were called to a home on Naomi Lane near Cresco around 3 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the suspect, Dudley Robinson, lives in basement of the home.

This is Dudley Robinson. Police say he’s the man who tried to kidnap a young girl this morning at her home in Barrett Twp. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ffkxuw3sIe — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) August 27, 2018

The child's mother says she was awakened by her daughter's cries. She found Robinson dragging the child toward the front door and into a van.

The mother and father fought to free the girl, even getting dragged by the vehicle.

Robinson crashed the van into a tree. He then went to the porch of the home with a gun and threatened suicide.

Police were able to take him into custody safely. He is charged with attempted kidnapping and other charges.