Man in Custody for Alleged Abduction Attempt

Posted 11:54 am, August 27, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, August 27, 2018

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is in custody after allegedly trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl from her home in the Poconos.

Police were called to a home on Naomi Lane near Cresco around 3 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the suspect, Dudley Robinson, lives in basement of the home.

The child's mother says she was awakened by her daughter's cries. She found Robinson dragging the child toward the front door and into a van.

The mother and father fought to free the girl, even getting dragged by the vehicle.

Robinson crashed the van into a tree. He then went to the porch of the home with a gun and threatened suicide.

Police were able to take him into custody safely. He is charged with attempted kidnapping and other charges.

