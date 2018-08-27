Man in Custody for Alleged Abduction Attempt

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is in custody after allegedly trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl from her home in the Poconos.
Police were called to a home on Naomi Lane near Cresco around 3 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say the suspect, Dudley Robinson, lives in basement of the home.
The child's mother says she was awakened by her daughter's cries. She found Robinson dragging the child toward the front door and into a van.
The mother and father fought to free the girl, even getting dragged by the vehicle.
Robinson crashed the van into a tree. He then went to the porch of the home with a gun and threatened suicide.
Police were able to take him into custody safely. He is charged with attempted kidnapping and other charges.
3 comments
votechwoodsman
this fellow has a Shenandoah pa look to him. he might of matriculated to the Poconos from there. odd roamer look. maybe he wears Velcros and long grey socks. scary place this nepa.
navybluesweatpants
Look at that face. This basement roamer has some serious sexy time problems. This is something you expect to see in da skook. It’s getting worse in NEPA
peatermoss
A basement dweller??