Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People gathered outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton on Monday afternoon.

They kicked off a big week of preparations for La Festa Italiana by raising the Italian flag.

La Festa is the big celebration on Labor Day weekend of Italian heritage and food in downtown Scranton.

La Festa kicks off Friday afternoon and runs until 8 p.m. on Labor Day.