In Your Neighborhood

St. Martha’s Festival

St. Martha’s Festival, a Labor Day weekend tradition, will be Saturday, September 1 and Sunday, September 2 in Columbia County. The festival is held at St. Martha’s Church in Stillwater. It begins at 5 p.m. Saturday and Noon on Sunday. Enjoy Polish and American food, country store flea market and Chinese auction stand. There will also be children’s games and prizes, baked goods, a beer tent and more. The festival and parking are free.

Looking for Ideas

“Good Things Are Happening” all across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Do you have an event that you want us to highlight? Tell me about it and I will try and showcase it here on WNEP. Add the information to our Community Events Calendar on wnep.com and then email me valerie.smock@wnep.com to let me know about your event. I am working two weeks in advance, so get me your information as early as possible.