Friends Say Man Sprayed Tar on Them

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are now investigating after a group of friends in Scranton say a man spewed tar all over them this weekend.
Friends say the man was angry he was in the background of one of their pictures and told them he would be back. Minutes later, he rolled by in a utility truck on Courthouse Square in Scranton spraying tar on the group of eight.
Victim Michael Prado talked to Newswatch 16 over Skype.
“He was laughing, I mean very loudly. He was just laughing as he was driving by,” Prado said.
The friends say all eight of them were hit by the tar on their clothes and even on their skin. One of the victims had to be treated for first-degree burns.
“It was almost like spilling gallons by the minute. That's how fast this spray was spraying,” Prado said.
One of the victim’s trucks was even wrecked in the attack. Tar even made its way inside as the friends were trying to get away.
“All over the truck on the right side of the truck. It looks like probably over $40,000 in damages,” Prado said.
Now, the friends are hoping someone recognizes the man and reports it to police.
“He could cause some major problems to society. I mean, he started spraying tar for just being in the background of a video, who knows what could come out of it for something more serious,” Prado said.
Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4139.
8 comments
chevellesss7
Assault is Assault, he needs jail time. Could easily have blinded someone or done permanent damage! No video or picture makes his response ok. Where are all the camera’s downtown??? Is there no record of a truck with a name on it or a license plate? This clown was not just stupid, he’s a menace to himself and others!
Matt Berns
It would have been better if there was a second vehicle driving by with a blower full of feathers.
Skookus Maximus (@mcbb1963)
Step 1….. Trump.
Step 2….. Tar
Step 3….. Feathers.
See? Following a recipe is easy!!!!
jimbrony
I’m guessing the group of eight were completely innocent in all of this and did nothing to provoke this bizarre attack?
lickerblisters
I agree with Jim. The elder gentleman probably asked the group of eight politely to take him out of the video. (Erase) The group, with strength in numbers, picked on, taunted, and laughed at this man to no end.
Having never been ridiculed like this in his life, the man took matters into his own hands. GOT FEATHERS?
jimbrony
He could have came back with a gun. These guys were lucky.
rrw1313
While you may be correct there is another possibility. They guy was doing something wrong and wanted to get even.
burtfan16
This place is just getting more and more retarded by the minute.