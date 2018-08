Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A state police fire marshal is looking for the cause of the late night fire that wrecked a house in Luzerne County.

The fire chief in Huntington Township tells Newswatch 16 the house was empty.

The first alarm came in just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. The place was filled with flames when they arrived.

No one hurt in Sunday night's fire near Shickshinny.