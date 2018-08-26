Weather Plays Perfectly for Lake Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The sun was shining all weekend in the Poconos, perfect timing for Wally Lake Fest on Lake Wallenpaupack. It was a welcome sight, especially considering all of the rain we've seen this summer.

Wally Lake Fest is the area's annual summer bash that attracts thousands.

With temperatures in the 70s and the sun shining, the lake was full of boats and people adventuring the water in kayaks.

"It sucks being inside all day and not being able to do anything. With the sun, you're able to get out and start doing things, and it's really nice," said Makalin Hall of Hawley.

One local business uses Wally Lake Fest to promote its shop in Honesdale by offering free kayak and paddle board rides. Having this weather does the business wonders.

"Saturday was a really, really good start. We put about 200 people out on paddle boards and in kayaks throughout the day," said Dan Corrigan, owner of Sawmill Cycles. "This seems to be one of the more popular events at the Wally Lake Fest. We get a lot of returning people that come back every year that want to try the different boats and paddle boards out."

Over at Wallenpaupack Area High School, vendors filled the parking lot, including Maple Hill Farms from near Mt. Cobb.

The sunshine also aided a local artist who paints faces and donates money to various charities while also saving money for her college fund.

"In the beginning, my dad thought it would be a good idea, and I was like, 'Oh, I don't want to give my tips away,' but then I figured that giving back is part of what makes you a good person," said Caroline Khoury, a senior at North Pocono High School.

Wally Lake Fest may be over for this year, but there's still Labor Day weekend to look forward to, one week away.