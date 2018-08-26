Two People Found Dead in Home with ‘Traumatic Injuries’

Posted 6:57 pm, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:53PM, August 26, 2018

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County, according to state police.

Troopers said a 47-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were found in their home along Rohland Lane in Exeter Township near Harding around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the woman was found in a bedroom and the man was found in a bathroom.

State police said both victims had traumatic injuries.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments