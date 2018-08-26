Two People Found Dead in Home with ‘Traumatic Injuries’

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County, according to state police.
Troopers said a 47-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were found in their home along Rohland Lane in Exeter Township near Harding around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the woman was found in a bedroom and the man was found in a bathroom.
State police said both victims had traumatic injuries.
The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
41.404895 -75.840003
4 comments
Rusty Knyffe
“Authorities say there is no danger to the public.” Yeah. Only to the two victims, I suppose.
If there is someone out there that has murdered 2 people and remains at-large, there IS a danger to the public unless those people killed each other and crawled off to die in separate parts of the house. Good godalmighty………
burtfan16
It was a murder/suicide. Public is safe…..for now.
burtfan16
The Times has the update on this story. I guess WNEP is the last to know. Not a good trait for a media outlet.
Matt Berns
I heard they were murdered with an axe.