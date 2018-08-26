School Assures Parents of Student Safety as Manhunt for Fugitive Continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- School leaders in part of Schuylkill County are reassuring parents that it is safe for students to go to school while law enforcement continues to search for a fugitive.

Classes start Monday at Marian Catholic High School.

Police, US Marshals, and the FBI have been searching the area for Shawn Christy.

Christy is wanted for making threats against the president and has been on the run for weeks. Investigators believe he has been breaking into homes and businesses.

School officials say they will be taking extra precautions to ensure safety for students and staff at the high school. They also said police will be patrolling near the school throughout the day.