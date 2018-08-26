Raising Awareness for Drug Overdoses in Tunkhannock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- People who lost their lives to addiction were honored in Tunkhannock on Sunday.

198 ribbons were placed at the Wyoming County Courthouse as a reminder of the 198 people in the United States who die daily from drug overdoses.

August is National Overdose Awareness Month.

Advocates in the community turned out to turn the courthouse purple and place ribbons on the lawn.

"I sat there piecing these together, and every time I pressed the warm glue onto those sticks, I felt like I was touching their heart because they've touched my heart, and their lives matter and all those active addicts, you matter," said Celeste Kranick of Lacyville.

The lights at the courthouse are set to be changed to purple and illuminate throughout the week.