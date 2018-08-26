Preparing for Grand Opening of Roba Family Orchard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A sure sign that fall is on the way, families are heading to the orchards for some fun.

We found people at the new Roba Family Orchard near Montdale on Sunday.

This location is holding a grand opening on Friday, August 31, but was open Sunday for kids to pick sunflowers and have some fun in the corn before all the attractions open at the end of the month.

Owners say the orchard location will include a fully-restored 1952 Allan Herschell carousel, a giant sandbox full of nearly 50 tons of shelled corn, a pumpkin bounce, and a sunflower field.