Watch as Jake and field staff member Rick Koval get an early jump on the mushroom picking season. The recent rain has the wild edible mushrooms popping up early this year, get out and get them while you can.
Mushroom Picking
Cooking Wild Edible Mushrooms
Picking Edible Plants
Chicken of the Woods
Turtle Trapping
Point Barn: Making Mushroom Lawn Ornaments
