Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

The Arts Barn: Create a Mosaic Log Table

Posted 9:30 am, August 25, 2018, by

Jackie Lewandoski takes a trip to The Arts Barn where artist Deborah Kramer shows us how to create a beautiful mosaic on a tree stump to be used as a table.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s