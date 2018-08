Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It was move in day for new students at the University of Scranton.

Student volunteers at the university helped the class of 2022 unpack vehicles and get cozy inside their new dorms.

The incoming freshman class has more than 900 students from a dozen states.

A "Back-to-School Bonanza" closes out the welcome activities this weekend for the class of 2022.