Man Charged with Raping Teen in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man is charged with raping a teenage girl in Carbondale.
Officers charged Joshua Flores, 30, of Carbondale, with rape and sexual assault Saturday afternoon.
According to court papers, the 13-year-old victim told investigators she repeatedly told Flores to stop while he assaulted her at an apartment in the city on Wednesday.
Flores is locked up in Lackawanna County.
