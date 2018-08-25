Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Man Charged with Raping Teen in Carbondale

Posted 7:21 pm, August 25, 2018, by

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man is charged with raping a teenage girl in Carbondale.

Officers charged Joshua Flores, 30, of Carbondale, with rape and sexual assault Saturday afternoon.

According to court papers, the 13-year-old victim told investigators she repeatedly told Flores to stop while he assaulted her at an apartment in the city on Wednesday.

Flores is locked up in Lackawanna County.

