Hazleton Takes on Indiana in Little League Challenger Game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On Championship Saturday, four teams will take the field to decide the final two teams for the world title game, but those aren’t the only games to watch in South Williamsport.

Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport was the site of the annual Little League Challenger Division game.

The exhibition game featured the Hazleton Little League Challenger Division team playing against Highland Little League of Evansville, Indiana.

No scores are kept, and when the last runner crossed home plate, the Little League Challenger Division game ended with high-fives and smiles.

The Little League  Challenger Division was founded in 1989, and all players with a physical or intellectual challenge may participate.

